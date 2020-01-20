A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Evangeline for Rosa Latiolais Hebert, 94, who died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. at her residence in Evangeline surrounded by her loving family. Fr. Paul LaFleur, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum in Iota. Mrs. Hebert is survived by her husband of 74 years, Clifton Joseph Hebert of Evangeline; one daughter, Linda Gale Hebert Simar and her husband Wayne of Lafayette; two grandsons, Todd Simar and his wife Maggie of Lafayette, Ryan Simar and his wife Angelique of Houma; three great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Jade and Kade Simar; one sister, Dolores Gary and her husband Merlin of Evangeline; one brother, Shelton Latiolais of Evangeline. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Joseph Hebert; her parents, Joseph and Matilda LaCombe Latiolais; four sisters, Anna Lee LeJeune, Lillian Wright, Juanita Hebert and Livian Gatte; one brother, John Henry Latiolais. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, La 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020