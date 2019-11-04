Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie M. Migues. View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Rosalie M. Migues, 76, will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM at McGowen Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Sue Pugh officiating. The family requested that visitation be held at David Funeral Home in Jeanerette on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 8:00 AM until time of service at McGowen Memorial United Methodist Church. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Rosalie was born on February 11, 1943, to Curtis J. and Shirley B. Mayer. Rosalie passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Maison Teche Nursing Center at 12:54 PM. Rosalie enjoyed needlework of all kinds and handmade many items including personalized Christmas stockings for each of her grandchildren. She was an avid football fan and supported Saints and LSU football. She loved all animals and never met a stray that didn't find a home. Rosalie loved to travel with family and friends. The highlight of her travels took her to Arkansas to attend the Passion Play with her church family. As a person who loved people, she especially loved her family and spending time with them during holidays, special occasions, or just over a cup of coffee. For many years, Rosalie was a part of the music ministry at McGowen Memorial United Methodist Church. She would play the piano and the organ for church services every Sunday. Rosalie was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother to her three daughters, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Rosalie is survived by her three daughters; Michelle Deare and husband Kris, Alicia Provost and husband Tim, Rose Migues and companion Pam Darden; brothers, Curtis Mayer, Jr. and wife Susan, Carl Mayer and wife Sheryl, and Gordon Mayer; her step-father, Daniel Jeffrey; grandchildren John Deare, Jr. and wife Ashley, Heather Deare, Eric Provost and wife Ali, Sarah Provost, Olivia P. Switzer and husband Andrew, Emily Provost, David Provost, and Amelia Provost, great-grandchildren; Aubrie Deare, Addison Deare, Brianna Provost, Carson Patin, Cannon Provost, Cove Provost, Madilyn Switzer, Anniston Switzer, Roman Switzer and Avery Martin, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Arthur Migues; her parents, Curtis Mayer, Sr. and Shirley M. Jeffrey; sister, Rebecca Buteaux; grandmother, Orieanna Badeaux Larpenter, grandfather Joseph Badeaux, and step-grandfather G. C. Larpenter. The family of Rosalie Migues would like to express their most sincere thanks to the staff of Maison Teche Nursing Center and Hospice of Acadiana, for all the love, kindness, and care that was given to their mother. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at Funeral Services for Rosalie M. Migues, 76, will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM at McGowen Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Sue Pugh officiating. 