Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro for Rose Ann Carter, age 76, who passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Shayla Gotch, Shanita Broussard and Kenya Carter. Giftbearers will be Cane Powdrell and Harlem Carter. The obituary will be read by Joshua Noel. Ms. Carter was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro where she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Rose loved to cook anything that was Cajun and Creole and worked at Country Cuisine, Paul's Pirogue and Papa's Fried Chicken. She was known for, and truly enjoyed making, her cold cups, hots dogs and Frito pies for the neighborhood children; no one's cooking was better than hers. She also liked to sew for her family and friends and she absolutely loved to "walk the dog", her most favorite song of all time. Her generous and nurturing heart will be missed by all who have had the pleasure of being fed and loved by her. Survivors include two sons, Arthur Ray Carter and his companion, Mary Gotch, of Carencro, and Harold Lee Carter and his wife, Priscilla, of Cankton; one daughter, Anita Carter of Carencro; seven grandchildren, Nakia Powdrell and her husband, Harshari, Lucretia Carter, Marcus Carter, Chatra Carter, Ashley Lawrence, Kenya Carter and Jaelon Johnson; fourteen great grandchildren, Kamryn Powdrell, L'Erin Powdrell, Cane Powdrell, Emily Isadore, Caidyn LeBlanc, Harlem Carter, Ryland Simmons, Dominique Jackson, Demiya Jackson, Davion Jackson, Reginald Alexander, Reginae Alexander, Kameron Alexander, and Da'Nyia Alexander; her Godchildren, Harold Francis, Albert Noel, Denitra Journet, Kelly Carter, and Jordan Francis; four brothers, John Carter and his wife, Connie, of Cecilia, Albert Carter of Carencro, Theo Journet and his wife, Rosie, of Kenner, and David Carter of Lafayette; three sisters, Joyce Carter of Carencro and Rita Brousard of Lafayette and Karen Bernard and her husband, Clint, of Lafayette; two sisters-in-law, Gurtha Carter and Rita Carmouche both of Carencro; her best friend and phone buddy, Nola Noel; her lifelong friend, Sherb Briscoe; special niece who always came running to her anytime she needed, Joy Noel; a Godchild, Kelly Carter; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oneil Carter and Victoria Journet both natives of Carencro; one son, Patrick Carter; one daughter, Heather Carter; three brothers, Robert Carter, Willie Carter and Elroy Carter; six nephews, Patrick and Oliver Francis, Kevin Carmouche, Troy Noel, Ronald Broussard and Theo Petit; and three sisters, Ida Rideaux and her husband, Bradford, Anna Woods and Junely Carter. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Marcus Carter, Bradley Journet, Ricky Noel, Anthony Francis, Robert Lee Carter, John Carter, Jr., and Anita Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be Nakia Powdrell, Lucretia Carter, Jaelon Johnson, Chatra Carter, Kenya Carter, Ashley Lawrence, Arthur Carter, Harold Carter, Oliver Walker, Albert Noel, David Carter and Harlem Carter. 