Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Rose Lee Foreman Hernandez, at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette. Mrs. Rose was called home to see the Lord at the age of 98, on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette while she was surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services at 1:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Entombment will be in St. Basil Mausoleum. Reverend Steven C. LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services. Rose Lee Foreman Hernandez was born June 14, 1921 in Indian Bayou. She married Mervine, April 11, 1942 and they would rear six children. She was a woman of strength, wisdom, family, and unconditional love. She was strong in her faith and loved her God. Rose was a dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was the center of her family. All were able to gather through the years to her home and garden where she took pride in preparing delicious meals and making memories. She loved having her family around. After her husband's retirement in 1977, they enjoyed 25 years of travel. Rose and Mervine enjoyed meeting people and sharing stories of their travels. In her later years she cherished being with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and memories of her wisdom and humor will be remembered for a lifetime. Survivors include her son, Jim Hernandez of Judice and his significant other Ann Barrett; her son, Jerald Hernandez and his wife Dianne of Broussard; her daughter, Sandra Donaldson and her husband George of Baton Rouge; her daughter, Cindi Laurent and her husband Tom of Judice; her son, Dale Hernandez and his wife Cathy of Houston, TX; her daughter, Gale Varcarolis and her husband Jim of Lafayette; her grandchildren, Jamie Ridley, Ryan Hernandez, Geoff Donaldson, Staci Parham, Kris Parham, Matthew Hernandez, Stephen Hernandez, Gerry Varcarolis, Alexandra Rose Savely; great-grandchildren, Peyton Ridley, Josh Ridley, Graham Ridley, Hunter Hernandez, Caroline Hernandez, Lauren Hernandez, Ema Rose Parham, Kinsley Parham, Anah Parham, Kohen Parham, McKenna Varcarolis, David Mars Savely and Salem Rose Savely; her sister-in-law, Joyce Hernandez Crochet and husband Paul, also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years Mr. Mervine Hernandez, her parents, Mr. Roy Foreman and Mrs. Edithe Constantine Foreman, her siblings, Winfred Foreman, Wilbert Foreman, Rena Duhon, Youngs Foreman and Dudley Foreman. Pallbearers will be Ryan Hernandez, Kris Parham, Matthew Hernandez, Stephen Hernandez, Hunter Hernandez, and Peyton Ridley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gerry Varcarolis and Geoff Donaldson. Memorial contributions can be made in Ms. Hernandez's name to St. Jude, https://www.stjude.org. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hernandez family to her caregivers JoAnn Savoy and Sonya Lewis for their compassionate care. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Road Lafayette, LA. 70508 337-984-2811.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.