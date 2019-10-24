Rose M. Begnaud, 91, of Breaux Bridge, passed away on September 30, 2019, at Courtyard Manor in Lafayette. Memorial services celebrating her life will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Rose was born in Calitri, Italy in 1927. She immigrated to America in 1931 and lived in Silver Lake, NY until her marriage to James in 1953. She worked in accounting at several companies in White Plains, NY and NYC. In 1974, she and Jim moved to Breaux Bridge, LA (his hometown) where they owned a small lawnmower sales and repair shop. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Lafayette, LA. Rose had such a deep faith in and love for the Lord Jesus and sharing that with others was as natural to her as saying "hello." She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family. Survivors include her son Paul C. Begnaud, and his spouse, Margaret Begnaud of Tomball, TX; two daughters, Julie Kesel and her spouse James L. Kesel of Lafayette, LA and Nanette Matrisciano of Orlando, FL; eleven grandchildren, Jamie P. Guidry, Jessica Smith, Daniel Begnaud, Ross Begnaud, Michelle Kesel, Rachel Kesel, Christopher Kesel, Erica LeBlanc, Matthew Matrisciano, Andrew Matrisciano, and Ethan Matrisciano; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Begnaud; her parents Canio and Angela Cirminello; and two sisters, Grace Buonocore and Ann Nicolais. Memorial contributions can be made in Rose's name to the American Bible Society at share.americanbible.org, or at stjude.org. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019