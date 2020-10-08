Funeral services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at a 3:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church for Rose Marie Lalonde, age 71, the former Rose Bourgeois, who passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Msgr. Keith DeRouen, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Bonnie Darbonne, Jolene Gremillion, and Marty Heintz. Giftbearers will be the Opelousas Catholic Elementary faculty. A lifelong resident of Opelousas, Rose remained deeply devoted to her faith and education, but her role as a mother was primary. Instilling strong values, she led by example. As an Opelousas Catholic teacher for decades, she touched the lives of generations of school children in this community, and even after leaving the classroom, she continued her educational legacy as an assistant principal until her retirement in 2019. In her 42 years there, she became a living part of Opelousas Catholic School, and it remained a part of her. But her nurturing extended beyond her children, grandchildren, and school children to her own siblings. Despite being the youngest, she continued to serve as a caregiver, always the one to check on the wellbeing and health of others, assisting in any way she could. She genuinely loved people and fellowship and remained a faithful parishioner and Eucaristic Minister at Our Lady Queen of Angels Church. Together with her husband Joe, they never met a stranger and took great pride in their Cajun French heritage. During their marriage, they traveled extensively, seeing most corners of the world. Her most beloved trip was to Rome, where she attended mass celebrated by Pope John Paul II. Her kind, selfless, dedicated nature is a testament to the impact a single person can have on the lives of so many others. Survivors include one son, Neil Lalonde and his wife, Christina, of Pearl River; two daughters, Angela Duos and her husband, Phillip, of Crowley and Cassie LeJeune and her husband, Arlen, of Opelousas; six grandchildren, Alaina Duos, John Duos and his fiancé, Carleigh, Natalie LeJeune, A.J. LeJeune, Anna LeJeune, and Avery Lalonde; one great-grandchild, Emmett Duos; two brothers, Rufus Bourgeois and his wife, Lucy, of Lafayette and Jim Bourgeois and his wife, Violet, of Baton Rouge; three sisters, Gloria Bodi and her husband, Joseph, of Greenwell Springs, Lucille Matt and her husband, Bert, of Lawtell, and Mary Helen DiFraia of Marepas; one sister-in-law, Clara Bourgeois of Pineville; and many friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lee Lalonde; parents, Ernest Bourgeois and the former Avie Marie Thibodeaux, both natives of Lewisburg; two brothers, Ray Bourgeois and Armand Bourgeois and his wife, Jane; one sister, Wilma Richard and her husband, Alex; and one brother-in-law, Tony DiFraia. A rosary will be prayed at 1:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, John Duos and A.J. LeJeune, and Matt Citron, Perry Fontenot, Justin Boyd, and Michael Darbonne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Opelousas Catholic School for renovations. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
