A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Rose Marie Hollier Thibodeaux, 79, who passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Fr. Gary Schexnayder will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 8:00 am to 10:45 am. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 am. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Mrs. Rose enjoyed participating in the community and philanthropic activities such as volunteering at Acadia General Hospital for 28 years. She was a member of the Elderberry Group in Rayne. Mrs. Thibodeaux loved to go to the Begneaux House or anywhere that had good music that she could dance to. She will be sincerely missed by her friends and family. She is survived by three daughters, Sylvia Thibodeaux and Leroy of Rayne, Christine Thibodeaux Broussard of Baton Rouge, and Sandra Thibodeaux and her husband Lamar of Crowley; two sisters, Corita Veronie of Port Arthur, TX, and Ethel Menard of Rayne; two brothers, Francis Hollier Jr. of Rayne and Russell Hollier of Lyons Point; nine grandchildren, Alysha Hardy and her wife Stacy, Ashley Hardy Vilardo and her husband Jody, Joshua Hardy, Derrek Comeaux, Taylor Broussard, Garrett Broussard, Lantz Thibodeaux, Blake Thibodeaux, Brooke Thibodeaux Pickett and her husband Trenton; eight great-grandchildren, Veranas "TJ" Mire III, Jaden Mire, Joseph Vilardo, Ann Vilardo, Chandler Hardy, Alivia Hardy, Veida Hardy, and Tucker Pickett; and three step-great-grandchildren, Ryan Hughes, Gabriel Vilardo, Kelsie Vilardo. Mrs. Thibodeaux is preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland Thibodeaux, her parents, Francis and Emelie Guidry Hollier Sr.; three brothers, Dennis, Howard, and Leonard Hollier; and one sister, Beatrice Bourque. Pallbearers will be Taylor Broussard, Garrett Broussard, Joshua Hardy, Derrek Comeaux, Blake Thibodeaux, and Veranas "TJ" Mire III; honorary pallbearer will be Lantz Thibodeaux.

