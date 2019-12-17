Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Richard "Lena Mae" Woods. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Grand Coteau 289 Church Street Grand Coteau , LA 70541 (337)-662-7286 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Rose Woods, age 73, the former Rose Lena Richard, who passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Ms. Woods was a native of Sunset, where she lived most of her life. She was employed as a cook at the old Dugal's Café for many years. She also loved cooking for and spending time with her family and friends and feeding the community. She looked forward to her casino trips with family. Lena Mae also loved babysitting her grandchildren and anyone else's. She was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. Survivors include one son, Cody Woods and companion, Jaterra, of Carencro; three daughters, Melba Guilbeau and husband, Mickey, Makeshia Woods and companion, Eugene, all of Sunset, Tesia Brown and husband, Joseph, of Opelousas; fifteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; four brothers, Joseph Samuel Pierre of Missouri City, TX, Warren Richard and Gerald Richard, both of Sunset, Percy Richard and wife, Mary Ann, of San Antonio, TX; two sisters, Melba Ann Richard and Bernice Smith and husband, Michael, all of Sunset; two sisters-in-law, Angie Ceasar and her husband, Todd, and Anna Mae Espree; one aunt, Juliann Broaden; and three godchildren, Linda Taylor, Melba Ann Richard and Evadell Alfred. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy Richard and the former Mary Luetta Chevis; her husband, Herman Woods; three grandchildren, Kierra Woods, Tierra Woods and Deontreylon Thomas; one brother, Leo Paul Richard; four sisters, Mary Aureline Williams, Geraldine Richard, Margaret Richard and Dianne Richard; one sister-in-law, Rosalee Pierre; and one nephew, Derrick Richard. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

