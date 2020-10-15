Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Rose Arceneaux, age 86, the former Rose Thibodeaux, who passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Deacon Nelson Schexnayder with St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Mrs. Arceneaux was a native and resident of Lafayette. She enjoyed bird watching, playing cards, spending time with her family and friends, and was an excellent cook. Rose loved country music and dancing to Cajun music. She had a custom cabinet built just to hold all of her CDs. Survivors include one son, Glynn Arceneaux and his wife, Robbie, of Franklin, TN; two daughters, Brinda Hebert and her husband, Mike, of Arnaudville and Charlene Hernandez and her husband, Joey, of New Iberia; three grandchildren, Tiffany Letchworth and her husband, Brett, of Lafayette, Jennifer Armentor and her husband, Jake, of New Iberia, and Keye Hernandez of New Iberia; eight great grandchildren, Demi Carriere and her husband, Mike, Carlie Letchworth, Taylor Hernandez, Chloe Hernandez, Colton Hernandez, Emalie Armentor, Rylon Armentor, and Harlie Armentor; two great great grandchildren, Kash and Kreed Rogers; and one brother, Albert Thibodeaux of Vatican. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Louis P. "T-Lou" Arceneaux; her parents, Alcee Thibodeaux and the former Laurina LeBlanc; and one sister-in-law, Gayle Thibodeaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 1:30 p.m. Saturday and will be extended until after the service time until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.