Rosie Simon Lopez
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Rosie Simon Lopez will be held at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Father Metrejean officiating. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services with a recitation of the Rosary at 12:30 PM. A native of Erath, Mrs. Rosie passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Juanita Romero and her husband Vest of Lafayette, and Charlotte Segura and her husband Blaine of Erath; her grandchildren, Ryan Turner and his wife Jennifer of Carencro, and Barrett Segura and his wife Taryn of Opelousas, and Kaden Romero ; and her great-grandchildren, R.J. Turner, Annie Kay Segura, Gavin Domengeaux, and Grant Domengeaux. She is preceded in death by her parents, Theophille Simon and Neomi Bonin Simon; her sisters, Noelie Boudreaux, Inez Romero, Lily Broussard, and Annie Lou Viltz; and her brother, Ophey Simon. you may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org. "In order to keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home of Erath 209 E. Putnam St. (337) 937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Erath
209 East Putnam Street
Erath, LA 70533
(337) 937-0405
