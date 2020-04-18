A private graveside service for Rowena Thibodeaux Champagne was conducted on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Holy Family Mausoleum with Deacon Wade Broussard officiating the service. Born in Broussard and a lifelong resident of New Iberia Rowena T. Champagne was born to Alcee and Zulme Champagne Thibodeaux on April 1, 1921. Rowena Champagne, age 99, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center. She loved reading, spending time with her family and she especially enjoyed traveling with her husband. She is survived by her sister, Vivian Thibodeaux Blanchard of St. Martinville; nephews, Kenneth Chastant and wife MaryAnn of St. Martinville, Donald Thibodeaux, Jr.; nieces, Rhealeen Berard and husband Charlie of Loreauville, Tracy Hebert and husband Kerry of New Iberia, and sister-in-law, Velma Thibodeaux of St. Martinville. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rex Champagne, her parents Alcee and Zulme Champagne Thibodeaux; sister, Leona Chastant; brother, Donald Thibodeaux, Sr; nephew, Karl Wayne Chastant; niece, Genie Chastant and brother-in-law, Howard Blanchard. The family of Mrs. Rowena Thibodeaux Champagne would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana and to the staff of Iberia Medical Center for their kindness and professionalism they showed towards Mrs. Rowena and the family during her time of need. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.