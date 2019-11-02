Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roxanne Huval Bihm. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM in La Chapelle de Marin & Castille for Ms. Roxanne Huval Bihm, 59, who died on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Lafayette. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 3:00 PM. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her daughter, Molly Rabalais Miller and her husband Kenneth "Scoot"; her son Derek Rabalais and his fiance', Kira Carrillo of Destrehan; her grandchildren, Lane and Briggs Miller, Jay, Kate and Leah Rabalais; her sister, Vicki Huval; her brother James "Jimbo" Huval; sister, Dixie Huval Mulhearn; her brother, Kelly Joe Huval; her god-child, Timothy Michael Huval and numerous neices and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Dylan Michael Bihm; her parents, Mr. James Murland Huval Sr. and Mrs. Betty Bearbe Huval. She was born and reared in Lafayette and upon graduating from Acadiana High School in 1977, she began her career at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff Department, where she was both a dispatcher and a bailiff. Roxanne was a one of a kind free spirit who did not know a stranger. She had a contagious laugh and a love for music, New Orleans Saints and LSU football. She was gifted with a beautiful talent for drawing, caring for others through her compassionate encouraging nature. She was the epitome of a true cajun girl, whether fishing, cooking or hosting her loved ones, but her true passion was the love she had for her children, grandchildren and family.

