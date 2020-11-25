A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Roy G. "Gary" Folse, Jr., 72, will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Russo officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anne Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12:30PM until the services. He was a native of Donaldsonville, a longtime resident of Baton Rouge and a recent resident of Youngsville. Mr. Folse died at 11:18PM on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence. As a young child, he lived in Panama with his family and often shared those memories. As a young man, he spent much time with his grandparents at Lake Verret where he developed a hobby of taxidermy. He also enjoyed collecting coins with his father. Mr. Folse spent his career as a Lab Tech for Placid Refinery and Borden Chemical and Plastics. He volunteered as a Board Member for the Pennington YMCA and the Baton Rouge Jaycees. He was a CCD teacher at St Jean Vianney Catholic Church, and he was heavily involved with coaching his son's sports teams. He particularly enjoyed time spent at the family's "Dry Doc Camp" in Grand Isle fishing, crabbing and "fixing & repairing" the camp. He belonged to several supper clubs in Baton Rouge where he shared his love of good food and referred to this group as his "Network". He was a man of simple wants but strong opinions and a fan of Fox news. He was fortunate to retire early and enjoyed traveling with his family. At the age of sixteen he met the love of his life whom he referred to as "Sweetie" or later in life as "Miss Susie". He liked to joke that his long marriage was an uphill battle the whole way but also often shared that a "Happy wife is a happy life". He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and considered these his greatest joy. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susie Schexnayder Folse of Youngsville; two sons, Bentley Chris Folse of Brighton, MI and Trent David Folse and his wife Jennifer of Lafayette; a brother, William "Bill" Mark Folse; a sister, Gene Ann Sotile; and five grandchildren, Ryder Folse, Geddy Folse, Kajsa Folse, Finn Folse, and Colin Folse. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy G. Folse, Sr. and Ann Oshwald Folse. Serving as pallbearers will be Edgar Schexnayder, Gary Schexnayder, David Rusk, Glenn Sotile, Brett Broussard, and Chris Warner. Honorary pallbearers are William "Bill" Folse and Robert Burness. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to St. Anne New Building Fund for St Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville, LA. David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy (337) 837-9887 will be handling the arrangement.

