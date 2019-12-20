Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruben Paul Girouard. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Ruben Paul Girouard, age 66, who passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. Mr. Girouard was a native of Broussard and had been a resident of Carencro for more than forty years. He was employed as a carpenter for many years and more recently, he was employed with Hub City Ford in Lafayette as a wrecker driver. He enjoyed fishing, camping and woodworking. Survivors include his loving wife of forty-five years, Jennifer Guilbeau Girouard of Carencro; one son, Shannon Girouard of Carencro; one daughter, Leslie Girouard Suire and her husband, Eric, of Carencro; two grandchildren, Emma Suire and Reese Suire; two brothers, Elmer Girouard and his wife, Sue, of Broussard, David Girouard and his wife, Mannetta, of Youngsville; two sisters, Cheryl Leblanc of Youngsville, Renell Hebert and her husband, Lonnie, of Broussard; and two godchildren, Mendy Girouard and Jason Breaux. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred Allen Girouard and the former Marie Theresa Breaux. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Eric Suire, Todd Simon, Brady Lee, David Girouard, Craig Girouard and John Bellard. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Guilbeau and Kirk Guilbeau. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Hospice Compassus for their excellent care, especially his nurse for the last two and a half years, Jamie Monlezun.

