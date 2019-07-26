Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Bridges "Teedie" Martin. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that Ruby's daughters announce their beloved mother passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 21, 2019 at her home. Ruby "Teedie" Bridges Martin was born January 20, 1927 in Pleasant Hill, LA to Orel Bridges Sr. and Zoe Barnhill Bridges. The family moved to Lafayette where Ruby would spend the rest of her life. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and attended SLI. She met a young soldier who was on leave from the army, Malcolm "Punkie" Martin, at a Valentine's Day Dance and they were married in November of 1943. They immediately left for Ft. Benning, GA. for Malcolm to continue his army service. After his army career they returned to Louisiana where they settled. After the births of her children, Ruby went to work for her brother-in-law's CPA firm, Bolton and Reed. Then in 1968, with the oilfield going strong Malcolm and Ruby purchased a few acres of land on Cameron Street and founded Martin Pipe Company. With Malcolm's hard work and Ruby's sacrifices, it paid off. Ruby was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was beautiful, gracious, and a giving person. She always put other's needs and wants before her own. Her favorite sayings were, "Your word is your truth" and "If you say you are going to do something, then you do it." She donated to several charities monthly with St. Jude, Paralyzed Veteran, and ASPCA being at the top of her list. She was formerly a volunteer at St. Mary's Church and would bring magazines on a regular basis to nursing homes around town. She had a great love for all animals and always had pets. She was a 28-year, 2-time cancer survivor and donated to several cancer organizations, on top of her other charities. Ruby and Malcolm enjoyed traveling, she loved Germany, Canada, and Las Vegas. She was an excellent gambler! She loved spending time with her sister who was her best friend, Zoe Bolton. They shopped, dined out and vacationed together. She was a former member of the Petroleum Club, City Club, Lafayette Women's Bowling League and CODOFIL. Ruby is survived by her daughters and her son-in-law, Kathie and George R. Jones, Carolyn Martin and a son, Daniel. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Malcom "Punkie" Martin; sons, James "Jimmy" Martin and infant son, George; parents Orel and Zoe Bridges, Sr.; sister and brother-in-law, Zoe and Billy Bolton and brother, Orel Bridges Jr. A heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Acadiana and her caregivers Michelle, Roxanne, Scarlet, Hilda and Paula. Private Services were held on July 24th. Interment is next to her husband and family at Lafayette Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Acadiana. 