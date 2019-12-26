A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Ruby Clement Monceaux, 94, who died Monday, December 23, 2019 at 5:17 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital. Fr. Byron Miller, C.Ss.R. will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Monceaux is survived by her husband of 70 years, Noah Monceaux of Crowley; one daughter, Denise M. Normand and her husband Mark of Baton Rouge; one son, Gary Monceaux of Crowley; one sister, Genevieve Trahan of Egan; two grandchildren, Dustin Abraham Monceaux and Amanda Louise M. Miller; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Dale Miller, Jolie Angelle Miller and Noah Michael Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elias and Elia Myer Clement; three brothers, Milton, Andy and Henry "Fuzzy" Clement. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019