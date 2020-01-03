Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Durke Montet. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home, 1010 Pandora Street in Lafayette, for Ruby Durke Montet, 87, who entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on the evening of Thursday, January 2nd, at her home in Lafayette, surrounded by the ones she loved. Visitation will be observed on Monday, January 6th, from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend John Vining, Pastor of Northwood United Methodist Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Ruby's daughter, Cheryl Rougeou and her son-in-law, Robert Rugg will give eulogies at her service. Ruby, the daughter of the late Ashby and Viola Richardson Durke, was born February 5, 1932, in Abbeville where she graduated from Abbeville High School. Later in life, she and her husband Ned opened Montet's Acadian Bakery in Lafayette. One of Ruby's favorite things to do was to bake and decorate beautiful cakes. Their family and friends still speak of their delicious breads, tarts and often ask for the secret recipes. Ruby and Ned will always be fondly remembered for traveling around the country in their RV. Ruby was an avid seamstress, enjoyed gardening and had a talent for making flower arrangements. Caring, loyal, kind and compassionate are just a few of the many admirable traits she will be remembered by. Ruby lived a long and wonderfully fulfilled life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Ruby is survived by her four children and their spouses, Neddie and Robert Rugg of Houston, TX, Cheryl and Randy Rougeou of Lafayette, Kent and Linda Montet of Highlands, TX and Tim and Christine Montet of Maurice; a sister, Hazel Broussard of Abbeville; eight loving grandchildren; 11 adoring great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Lisa Benjamin, Carol Williams, Penny Mouton and Jeaneen Campbell for the compassionate care given to Ruby and her family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020

