A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church for Ruby Prather Sloane, 94, who died Friday, October 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Fr. Louis Richard will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 P.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. Entombment will be in St. Lawrence Mausoleum. Mrs. Sloane is survived by two sons, Don Sloane and his wife Mary Louise and Mike Sloane and his wife Kathleen both of Crowley; one sister, Sue Snedaker; three granddaughters, Catherine Sloane, Kristina Sloane, and Jenny Sloane; five grandsons, Todd Sloane (Missy), Michael Sloane, Jr., Mark Sloane, Brian Sloane (Sally), and Brandon Sloane (Tiffany); eighteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd J. "Pete" Sloane; her parents, Benjamin and Zulma Matt Prather; and three brothers, Ernest Prather, James "Jim" Prather, and Burton Prather. Active pallbearers will be Todd Sloane, Jantz Sloane, Jacob Sloane, Brian Sloane, Mark Sloane, and Hudd Sloane. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Sloane, Mike Sloane, Jr., and Nicholas Sloane. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019