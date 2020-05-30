Private Funeral Services were held for Mrs. Ruby Therese Jenkins Allison on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Calvary Mausoleum of the Resurrection in Lafayette, Louisiana. Mrs. Allison was born on July 26, 1927, the daughter of Gaston and Lillian (Roche) Jenkins in Lafayette. She peacefully passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, with her family at her side. Left to cherish Mrs. Allison's memory are her daughter, Dolores (Dee) Kordek of Phoenix, Arizona and her granddaughter, Kate Morris and husband, Ben of San Francisco, California. Surviving family also includes her step-daughter, Carolyn Gilmore and husband, Thomas of Poplarville, Mississippi and their sons, Jeff and Chris of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Elmer Richard "Al" Allison and her sisters Mary Helen Jenkins Pousson and Jeanne Jenkins Smith. Father Howard Blessing conducted the Services. Honorary pallbearers included Ben Morris, Jeff Gilmore, Chris Gilmore, Cheryl LeBlanc, Ricky Nelson, Marlin Dimond, and Robbie Michel. Mass will be said in her name at both St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette and Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Phoenix. Mrs. Allison was a native of Lafayette, and the 8th generation of her family to live in Acadiana. Her career was focused on people, from department store credit manager and service manager to realtor. After retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Allison traveled between their dual residencies in Louisiana and Arizona for several decades. Mrs. Allison moved full-time to her Phoenix community of Ahwatukee and lived independently for the past three years. She most enjoyed visiting with her neighbors (who are angels and became extended family), eating Blue Bell ice cream and watermelon, playing online Freecell and Solitaire, watching Arizona Diamondback baseball and American Ninja Warrior, the freedom of driving her Buick (up until a week of her passing!), and staying connected via email and Facebook with friends from near and far. Mrs. Allison had a great sense of humor, beautiful blue eyes, an independent spirit, and Cajun charm. She had a great love of her family, friends, neighbors, and health care providers, especially those who considered her a surrogate grandmother or mother. The community that Mrs. Allison cultivated is her legacy, and she will be dearly missed by all. A celebration of her life will be held in both Lafayette and Ahwatukee when we can safely gather and embrace with those who knew and loved her. In the interim we invite you to share a memory, story, photo, or video on Ruby's Kudoboard. In honor of Mrs. Allison's memory and in lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Foodnet Food Bank of Acadiana or YMCA Outreach Programs for Ahwatukee Seniors. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by Mrs. Allison's family to Mayo Clinic Hospital for extraordinary care. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.