Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Rudolph "Rudy" Peter Carrere, 89, who passed away on May 30, 2019 at the Carpenter House. Deacon Cliff Tanner will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Carrere, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Jean Pierre Carrere and the former Effie Porche. He earned his Petroleum Engineering Degree from LSU and worked for Texaco for 36 years. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. He is survived by his children, Joseph Lynn Carrere Sr. and wife Joyce, Sheila Carrere Darnell and husband Roger, Kenneth Carrere and wife Roni, Anne Carrere Peltier and husband Jason; grandchildren, Joseph Lynn "Joey" Carrere Jr., Amanda Demarcay, Matthew Carrere, Sydney Baldwin, Lindsey Rittenberry, Madelyn Carrere, Kathryn Carrere, Lauren Peltier and Hannah Peltier; 6 great grandchildren; brother, James Carrere; and his companion, Paula Cantonwine. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Carey Carrere, and his sister, Florence Lyle. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Carrere, Joseph Lynn Carrere, Sr., Matthew Carrere, Roger Darnell, Jason Peltier and Michael Demarcay. The family would like to thank The Carpenter House for their care and compassion. Personal condolences may be sent to the Carrere family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 31 to June 1, 2019