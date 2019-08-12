Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sibille Funeral Home 2309 George Drive Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-948-6523 Send Flowers Obituary

Russell J. Stelly, age 76, a resident of Grand Coteau, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Russell, at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Charles Borremeo Church in Grand Coteau. Fr. Mark Kramer will celebrate the mass, followed by internment beneath the beautiful oak trees at the St. Charles Borremeo Church Mausoleum in Grand Coteau. Russell is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Rita Dolores Guidry Stelly. He is also survived by children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren: Chad of Kenner, Louisiana, grandchild Donny Saucier; Kevin and his wife, Sonya, grandchildren Tanner, Jonathan, and Falon, great grandchildren, Jace, Jett, and Emick, all of Lafayette; Deidre Stelly and her husband Alan Broussard, grandchildren Paul, Jacob, and Adam, all of Youngsville; David and his wife, Mollie, grandchild Emma, all of Grand Coteau; Simone Perry and her husband Jeff, grandchild Colin, all of Youngsville; Marguerite Bodin and her husband, Bucky, grandchildren Brennan and Josh, all of Sunset. Russell is also survived by his siblings Nolan Stelly, Velton Stelly, and Dudy Stelly Richard. He is preceded in death by his parents, Irma and Noah Stelly. Visitation and celebration of Russell's life will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from noon until 8:00 p.m., with the Rosary being prayed said at 7:00 p.m., and will recommence on Wednesday, at 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., in the Sibille Funeral Home in Grand Coteau. Russell was a 1960 graduate of Sunset High School and was the starting centerfielder of the State Championship Baseball team that year. Subsequently, Russell achieved a Degree in Accounting from USL and passed the CPA exam. Following a distinguished career as a Certified Public Accountant, he retired as a founding partner from John S. Dowling and Company in 2005. Russell was instrumental in the joint effort to establish the youth baseball program in the Sunset/Grand Coteau/Cankton area and coached numerous member teams. He was also a member of numerous professional and civic organizations including, but not limited to the Board of Directors of the Louisiana State Society of CPAs; Lafayette Area Society of CPAs (Past President), Sunset Young Men's Business Club (Past President), Louisiana Young Men's Business Club (Past President and Outstanding Member), Sunset Sertoma Club (Charter Member), St. Ignatius Elementary School Parent Teacher Club (Past President), St. Ignatius Elementary School Board (Past President), Sacred Heart Catholic Church (St. Charles Borremeo) Lay Council (Past Chairman), St. Charles College/Seminary/Spirituality Center Advisory Council, St. Charles Borremeo Church Financial Advisory Committee, and Yambilee Association (Past President). Russell also served in the United States Army Nation Guard. 