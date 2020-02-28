Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mr. Russell James Flugence Jr., who passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery following the funeral. Russell's memories will be cherished by his mother; Mary Earline Flugence of Houston, TX., his father; Russell James Flugence Sr., of Lafayette, LA., his daughter; Morgan Karleen Augustus of Dallas, TX., his fiance1; Amy Lagrange of Scott, LA., his maternal grandmother; Mary Ann Wiltz of Lafayette, LA., his paternal uncles; Glen (Manola) Flugence Sr., John (Pearl) Flugence , Rodney (Patricia) Flugence, and Preston Broussard, paternal aunts; Carolyn (Lawrence) Bellow, and Yoland Flugence all of Lafayette, LA., maternal uncles; Mervin (Glenda)Wiltz Sr. of Rayne, LA., and Ronald Wiltz of Lafayette, LA., maternal aunts; Sybil Wiltz, Cynthia Edwards of Lafayette, LA., and Judy Davis of Albany, GA., along with a host of relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Wilton and Yolanda Flugence, his maternal grandfather; Eli Wiltz, and his cousins; Preston Broussard and Fallon Andrea Flugence. Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:00AM to 10:45AM at Kinchen Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501. Additionally, condolences can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020