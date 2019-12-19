Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Paul Gary. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - New Iberia 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be conducted for Russell Paul Gary, 75, at 1 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Father Brian Harrington officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 20, from 5 PM until 9 PM and resume on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8 AM until 12:15 PM. The Rosary will be prayed by the Men's Rosary Group in the funeral home on Friday at 6 PM. A native of New Iberia and resident of Coteau, Mr. Gary passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 4:05 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette. He was a retired Lineman with Claude Lopez Construction. He enjoyed dancing tinkering with small engines and gathering with family and friends. He especially loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Alice Melancon Gary of Coteau; his sons, Rodney Gary and his companion, Ursula Moon of Texas and Butch Gary and his wife Donna of Coteau; his grandchildren, Ashlyn Gary and her fiance' Dylan Prados, Caitlin Gary and her fiance' Devin Thibodeaux, Scott Gary, Brandon Gary, Jordan Gary and Jacey Gary and his great grandchildren, Bayson Prados and Hazel Gary. He was preceded in death by his father, Loves Gary; his mother, Omire Touchet Gary and his brothers. Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Gary, Rodney Gary, Butch Gary, Larry Theriot, Paulas Viator and Eddie Dorsey. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Troy Thibodeaux and Craig Segura.

