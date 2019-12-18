Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rusty J. Trahan, Sr.. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Abbeville 2600 Charity Street Abbeville , LA 70510 (337)-893-3777 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rusty J. Trahan, Sr., 67, will be Saturday December 21, 2019, at St. Mary Magdelen Catholic Church with Father Manny Fernandez officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Friday December 20, 2019, from 9 AM until 10 PM with recitation of the rosary at 7 PM. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8 AM until funeral time. Rusty, a native and lifelong resident of Abbeville, passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Carpenter House in Lafayette after a four-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. He raised Quarter Horses and was a member the American Quarter Horse Association. He will be named Honoree of the 2020 . He loved to cook and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Rusty was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Judy Trahan of Abbeville, his sons, Tobin Trahan and longtime partner Nick Ciminelli of New Port Richey,FL, Rusty Trahan Jr. of Abbeville, daughters, Tessa Frederick and husband Milford of Shreveport, Oreline Bodin and husband Blaze of Maurice, Amber Trahan and husband Kerry of Meaux, Hanna Dartez and husband Raymond III of Meaux, 2 sisters, Judy Mouton and husband Glenn of Abbeville, and Shelly Tippy of Lafayette, 12 grandchildren, Blake, Cade, Ashtyn, Christian, Trevor, McKenzie, Karter, Gavin, Jackson, Sawyer, Lincoln, and Brantley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Gladys Bergeron Trahan, 4 sisters, Verline Broussard, Joyce Granger Danton, Sylvia Bunn, and Gwendolyn Trahan Ewing, and 2 grandchildren, Gage Trahan, and Reese Baudoin. Serving as his Pallbearers will be David Guidry, Damian Trahan, Jerome Bellard, Arnold Trahan, Blake Frederick, and Cade Frederick. Serving as his Honorary Pallbearers will be Christian Broussard and Trevor Broussard.

