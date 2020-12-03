Funeral services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington for Ruth Bernadette Cormier, age 61, who passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Here I Am Lord, Hail Mary Gentle Woman, Be Not Afraid, and Surely The Presence Of The Lord. Ms. Badette was a native of Washington and a lifelong resident of Shreveport where she was a parishioner of All Saints Anglican Church. She was a sociable person who loved people, especially her family. She enjoyed receiving pictures from them of all the adventures and events they did together. Badette liked to pass her time sewing and knitting, getting her hair done, dining out, dancing, and listening to music. She will be remembered as a joyful and thankful woman, and her loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Survivors include a brothers, Louis "Louie" Cormier and his wife, Tracy, of Houma; a sister, Mary Cormier Stevenson and her husband, Paul, of Washington State; and her nieces and nephews, Trent Cormier, Caleb Kidder, Jennifer Fields, and Ramsey Thibodeaux; and her great-niece, Oaklee Cormier. She was preceded in death by her parents, Enos Joseph Comier and the former Laura Louise DeLouche; and a sister, Christina "Jude" Thibodeaux. Pallbearers will be Louie Cormier, Trent Cormier, Caleb Kidder, Jennifer Fields, and Ramsey Thibodeaux. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Ms. Badette's family at Holy Angels for keeping her safe and guiding her through the adjustments of all of life's major events over the past 42 years. The family would also like to thank all the bishops, nuns, and staff for their guidance and collaboration in her life. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
