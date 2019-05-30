Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Laviolette Desormeaux. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 (337)-937-0405 Visitation 11:00 AM David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Ruth Laviolette Desormeaux, 74, will be at 11:00AM on Saturday June 1, 2019 at David Funeral Home of Erath with Pastor Robert Wells officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be held in David Funeral Home of Erath at 11:00AM on Friday May 30, 2019 until time of services. A resident of Erath, Ruth passed away Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital. She cherished arts and crafts and making photo albums. She enjoyed going to bingo, casinos, and shopping. Ruth loved caring for her friends and family. She is survived by her children, Gardy Desormeaux and fiancé Renee Hebert of Erath, Ramona Broussard of Erath, Jennifer Broussard and husband Jimmy of Erath, Rhonda Mitchell and fiancé Brandon Broussard of Delcambre, and Natasha Willis and fiancé Brannon Romero of Erath; her brothers, Glen Laviolette and wife Lisa of Meaux, and Terry Laviolette and wife Suzie of Arnaudville; her sisters, Judy Laviolette of Erath, and Lona Laviolette of Abbeville; her grandchildren, Jordan Broussard, Victoria Lumpkin and her fiancé Erica Granger, Aaron Broussard, Alexis Desormeaux, and Austin Simon. She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Desormeaux; her parents; Mazie Derouen and Percy Laviolette; her brother in law, Roger Desormeaux; her sister in laws, Betty Byron and Barbara Babin; her son in law, Todd Mitchell; her granddaughter Britlyn Willis and neice Rita Laviolette; and her nephew Jorod Lavoilette. Serving as pallbearers will be Jordan Broussard, Aaron Broussard, Gardy Desormeaux, Austin Simon, Jimmy Broussard, and Brandon P. Broussard. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Victoria Lumpkin, Alexis Desormeaux, and Romona Broussard. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at Funeral Services for Ruth Laviolette Desormeaux, 74, will be at 11:00AM on Saturday June 1, 2019 at David Funeral Home of Erath with Pastor Robert Wells officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be held in David Funeral Home of Erath at 11:00AM on Friday May 30, 2019 until time of services. A resident of Erath, Ruth passed away Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital. She cherished arts and crafts and making photo albums. She enjoyed going to bingo, casinos, and shopping. Ruth loved caring for her friends and family. She is survived by her children, Gardy Desormeaux and fiancé Renee Hebert of Erath, Ramona Broussard of Erath, Jennifer Broussard and husband Jimmy of Erath, Rhonda Mitchell and fiancé Brandon Broussard of Delcambre, and Natasha Willis and fiancé Brannon Romero of Erath; her brothers, Glen Laviolette and wife Lisa of Meaux, and Terry Laviolette and wife Suzie of Arnaudville; her sisters, Judy Laviolette of Erath, and Lona Laviolette of Abbeville; her grandchildren, Jordan Broussard, Victoria Lumpkin and her fiancé Erica Granger, Aaron Broussard, Alexis Desormeaux, and Austin Simon. She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Desormeaux; her parents; Mazie Derouen and Percy Laviolette; her brother in law, Roger Desormeaux; her sister in laws, Betty Byron and Barbara Babin; her son in law, Todd Mitchell; her granddaughter Britlyn Willis and neice Rita Laviolette; and her nephew Jorod Lavoilette. Serving as pallbearers will be Jordan Broussard, Aaron Broussard, Gardy Desormeaux, Austin Simon, Jimmy Broussard, and Brandon P. Broussard. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Victoria Lumpkin, Alexis Desormeaux, and Romona Broussard. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Erath is in charges of arrangements, 209 East Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 30 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close