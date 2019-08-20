Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Margaret Estorge. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Estorge was born on October 13, 1945 in New Iberia. She passed away peacefully at home in Lafayette on August 17, 2019. Her family moved to Lafayette in 1958, where she resided most of her life. She graduated from ULL (formerly USL) with Honors in 1967, majoring in History. After completing college, she moved to New Orleans, where, to her delight, she lived in the French Quarter for two years. Upon her return to Lafayette, she worked for Estorge Surgical Supply as a buyer for approximately 20 years. Ruth Estorge met Barbara J. Conner in April of 1995 at a Day of Prayer and they lived together in a loving relationship until the time of Ruth's death. They were married in March of 2016. Ruth was active as a volunteer for various religious and civic organizations over her adult life. Until 2015, she was clerk of The Acadiana Friends Meeting. Her Quaker faith was of central importance in her life. She was the Louisiana Friends representative to the Louisiana Interchurch Conference. She also served several years on the Advisory Board of the Cajun Area Council on Aging. Ruth was a member of the Lafayette League of Women Voters. Ruth's three greatest enjoyments were being with family and friends (particularly in dining out), a love of travel, and a passion for reading. Ruth is survived by her wife, Barbara J. Conner; her sisters, Irene E. King, Patricia Estorge, Dianne E. Bailey and her husband, Scott, Maggie E. LeBas and her husband, Buddy, Marie Estorge, and Judith Estorge and her wife, Sheri Picchioni. She is also survived by several nephews and a niece. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Peggy Estorge; and her two brothers, Jerry and Steven. Ruth's greatest influences in her early years were her great-aunt, Maude Estorge, and her grandmother, Peggy "Mom" Mestayer. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home – Bertrand on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM. Personal condolences may be sent to the Estorge/Conner family at Ruth Estorge was born on October 13, 1945 in New Iberia. She passed away peacefully at home in Lafayette on August 17, 2019. Her family moved to Lafayette in 1958, where she resided most of her life. She graduated from ULL (formerly USL) with Honors in 1967, majoring in History. After completing college, she moved to New Orleans, where, to her delight, she lived in the French Quarter for two years. Upon her return to Lafayette, she worked for Estorge Surgical Supply as a buyer for approximately 20 years. Ruth Estorge met Barbara J. Conner in April of 1995 at a Day of Prayer and they lived together in a loving relationship until the time of Ruth's death. They were married in March of 2016. Ruth was active as a volunteer for various religious and civic organizations over her adult life. Until 2015, she was clerk of The Acadiana Friends Meeting. Her Quaker faith was of central importance in her life. She was the Louisiana Friends representative to the Louisiana Interchurch Conference. She also served several years on the Advisory Board of the Cajun Area Council on Aging. Ruth was a member of the Lafayette League of Women Voters. Ruth's three greatest enjoyments were being with family and friends (particularly in dining out), a love of travel, and a passion for reading. Ruth is survived by her wife, Barbara J. Conner; her sisters, Irene E. King, Patricia Estorge, Dianne E. Bailey and her husband, Scott, Maggie E. LeBas and her husband, Buddy, Marie Estorge, and Judith Estorge and her wife, Sheri Picchioni. She is also survived by several nephews and a niece. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Peggy Estorge; and her two brothers, Jerry and Steven. Ruth's greatest influences in her early years were her great-aunt, Maude Estorge, and her grandmother, Peggy "Mom" Mestayer. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home – Bertrand on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM. Personal condolences may be sent to the Estorge/Conner family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close