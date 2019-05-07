Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Mason Kilgore. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mrs. Ruth Mason Kilgore, 96, who passed away on May 5, 2019. Deacon Robert Klingman will conduct the funeral service. Military Graveside Honors and burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Kilgore was born May 17, 1922 in Kenmore, Ohio. After graduating at the top of her high school class, Ruth went on to attend the University of Rochester where she received her teaching credentials. She taught school before enlisting in the Women's Army Corps, rising to the rank of corporal while serving at Boling Air Base in Washington, DC during WWII. At the end of the war, Ruth worked for Pioneer Airlines in Texas where she met and married her husband, Bill Sr. His work in the oilfields took them throughout South Louisiana and Texas, even to Europe for a time. Ruth settled in Lafayette, LA after Bill's death where she went to work for Sears. Later, in retirement, Ruth spent her time giving back to the community by teaching adult literacy and serving on the hospitality committee at Holy Cross Church. Ruth is survived by her seven children and their spouses, William (Bill) W. Kilgore Jr. (Maryanne) of Lillian, AL, Rebecca A. Kilgore and Donna Kilgore Daly of Lafayette, LA, Susan Kilgore Jones (James) of Pittsboro, NC, Mary Patricia (Patsy) Kilgore Miller (Preston) of Perkasie, PA, Linda Kilgore Woolerson (Raines) of Marietta, GA, and Karen Kilgore Pettinger (Terry) of Grand Rapids, MI. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all who brought her great joy during her life; and her remaining brother, David A. Mason (Margaret) of Yorktown, VA. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William Walter Kilgore Sr., her parents, Julius Seeley Mason, and Marion Rebecca Glenn, two sisters, Marion Mason Shaw and Juliet M. Mason, and three brothers, Richard E. Mason, Howard G. Mason, and Kenneth R. Mason. Pallbearers will be Raines Woolerson, William Pettinger, Hampton Pettinger, Terry Pettinger, Max Ulmer and Preston Miller. The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for all of their care and compassion. Personal condolences may be sent to the Kilgore family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 7 to May 11, 2019

