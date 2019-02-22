Funeral services for Ruth Nugent Boudreaux, 91, will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Church on the Rock, 1411 E. Admiral Doyle Drive with Ryan Derouen officiating. Entombment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at the church. David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Nugent Boudreaux.
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
(337) 369-6336
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019