Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Ryan Joseph Saloom, 57, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 12:00 PM until time of service. Entombment will be in St. John Cemetery Mausoleum. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors and eulogists will be Diane Gremillion, Elise Saloom, Alston Gremillion Rajagopalan, and Russell Saloom, MD. Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Richard George Saloom, III, MD, Russell James Saloom, MD (Laura), Ramona "Rae" Saloom Gremillion (Mark), and Rosalyn Saloom (Mark Williford); nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Saloom Nafee (Walid), Richard George Saloom, IV, James Russell Saloom, Elise Claire Saloom, Alston G. Rajagopalan (Adi), Diane McDonald Gremillion, and Richard Bray Gremillion; great niece and nephews, Salah, Luly, and Abdullah Nafee; and his beloved dog, Pasha. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Richard George Saloom, II and Lillie Ruth Black Saloom. Ryan Joseph Saloom was a lifelong native and resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1980, and began his professional studies at Tulane University and completed his Bachelors of Arts Degree at University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in History with minors in French, English and Political Science and later achieved his MBA from UL in 2000. He was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Order, a member of the Tulane Greenwave Club and UL's Ragin Cajun Athletic Foundation. Ryan was a Landman Abstractor for many years with the Schoeffler Energy Group. Ryan enjoyed travel, history, gardening, genealogy, collecting and restoring antiques, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Pasha who traveled with him during work trips, and always rode "shotgun". Ryan loved his nieces, nephews, great niece, and great nephews and was kind-hearted and loving. He always ended phone conversations with "I love you". He connected with older generations and never met a stranger. He had a great sense of humor and always knew how to playfully antagonize his mother and his siblings. Ryan was a loyal friend and sibling who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Pallbearers will be Russell Saloom, James Saloom, Mark Gremillion, Richard Bray Gremillion, Mark Williford, Richard G. Saloom, IV, John Landry, and Tianlei "Tom" Tang. Memorial contributions can be made in Ryan Joseph Saloom's name to Acadiana Animal Aid 142 Le Medicin Road, Carencro, Louisiana, 70520, www.acadianaanimalaid.org. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Saloom family to his dear friend, Katie Hebert, Tom Tang, and all of his colleagues at the Schoeffler Energy Group. 