A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Ryan Maxwell Ethridge, 39, who passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 25 at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Visitation will be observed on Friday, March 6 from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Weldon Moak of Lafayette will officiate. Ryan was born August 21, 1980, in Lafayette and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1999, where he played football. He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for two years pursuing a business degree. Ryan worked as a contract safety technician for many years with numerous oil companies. Ryan was a real charmer. He enjoyed experiencing different recipes of boudin and sharing them with his girlfriend, Crystal. He was both a huge Saints and LSU football fan and never missed the chance to attend the horse races with his dad. Most of all, Ryan loved spending time with his family and friends. Ryan is survived by his parents, Martin Alan and Carla Marie Higginbotham Ethridge; his girlfriend, Crystal Laws of Missouri; four uncles, Jim "Jimbo" Ethridge and his wife, Janet, who was also Ryan's godmother, Lloyd Ethridge and his wife, Juanita, Danny Higginbotham and Blane Higginbotham, who was also Ryan's godfather and many dear cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by two brothers, infant brother, Martin Alan Ethridge, Jr. and Scott Tyler Ethridge; his maternal grandparents and his paternal grandparents. Pallbearers will be Ryan's family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ryan's name to by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, by phone at 1-800-873-6983 or online at www.stjude.org.

