A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in St. Mary Mother of the Church for Ryan Paul Judice, 48, who passed away on November 2, 2020. Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor, will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Ryan enjoyed fishing, pool and darts. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Ryan, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Pierre Robert "Bobby" Judice and the former Shirley Marie Veronie. He is survived by his son, Kyle Judice and his wife, Dawn and his sister, Radona Judice. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:30 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Kyle Judice, Peter Martin, Roland Norris, and Stanley Larille. Personal condolences may be sent to the Judice family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
