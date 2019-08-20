Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Reynolds Bruno. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 1:00 pm at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette for Sally Reynolds Bruno, 82, who passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 18th at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, August 21st from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm and resumes on Thursday, August 22nd from 9:00 am until 12:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. A rosary will be recited at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, August 21st by her dear friends and Ladies of the Altar Society. Gift Bearers will be Sally's granddaughters. Madisyn Judice and Michelle Descant will serve as Readers. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Gary Schexnayder will officiate, assisted by Rev. Father Gilbert Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church. Sally was born on August 17, 1937, in Cheneyville, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Sally was a 1955 graduate of Bunkie High School. She was a loyal parishioner of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette. Sally was active in her community and belonged to the St. Edmond Altar Society and Acadiana Women. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. You could always find Sally in her yard surrounded by her plants and every type of flower imaginable. She always looked forward to getting together with her amazing "lady friends" and going to movies or just "hanging out" with them, as she referred to it. Most of all, Sally loved getting the whole family together and cooking delicious meals, making sure she made everyone's "favorites"! She leaves a legacy of love for her family and will be deeply missed. Sally is survived by five daughters, Lisa Descant, of Maurice, Gwen O'Quin, of Evergreen, LA, Anne Bruno, of Duson, Denise Judice and her husband Doug, of Lafayette and Molly Manuel and her husband Skip, of Abbeville; one brother, Wayne Reynolds and his wife Linda, of Hessmer, LA; one sister, Lottie Mayeaux, also of Evergreen, LA; ten grandchildren, Shannon Bossley, Jessica O'Quin McNabb, Michael O'Quin, Jr., Brent "Joey" Descant, Jason Descant, Jacob Descant, Katelyn Judice, Madisyn Judice, Courtney "Breez" McDaniel and Haylee Manuel; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; numerous dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, AL "Bootsy" Bruno; her parents, Willie Oby and Jessie Dixon Reynolds and one brother, Perry Oby Reynolds. Pallbearers will be Brent "Joey" Descant, Michael "Mikey" O'Quin, Jr., Jason Descant, Jacob Descant, Doug Judice and Leonard "Skip" Manuel. Pallbearers will be Brent "Joey" Descant, Michael "Mikey" O'Quin, Jr., Jason Descant, Jacob Descant, Doug Judice and Leonard "Skip" Manuel. Honorary Bearers are Lawrence "Pete" Mayeaux, Jr., Oby Reynolds, Shane Reynolds, Drake Reynolds, Eric "Ricky" Reynolds, Randall Reynolds, Taylor Albarado, Jordan Kidder and Brent M. Descant. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., (337) 981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019 