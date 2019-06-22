Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samir Hassan Abuhijleh. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for Samir Hassan Abuhijleh, 77, who passed away Saturday, June 22nd at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Samir, affectionately known as "Sam the Man", was born May 2, 1942, in Jerusalem and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Samir graduated from the American University of Beirut and was the owner of Samir's Auto Sales in Lafayette. He loved to travel and cook, most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed. Samir was survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Haifa Abuhijleh, of Lafayette; his three daughters, Mimi Qamhieh and her husband Bilal, of Lafayette, Hebba Qamhiyeh and her husband Nedal, also of Lafayette and Rima Elhelou and her husband Othman, of Denver, CO; one son, Hasan Abuhijleh and his wife Trisha LeBlanc-Abuhijleh, of Lafayette; his nine brothers and two sisters; seventeen grandchildren; one great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family wishes to thank Lafayette General Medical Center, Dr. Victor Tedesco, Dr. Tadin and the ICU nursing team for the compassionate care given to Samir and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Samir's name to the Islamic Center of Lafayette, 700 Tulane Ave., Lafayette, LA 70503, 337-232-7700.

