Sammy Ray Blankenship
1954 - 2020
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for Sammy Ray Blankenship, 66, who passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence in Youngsville. Sammy Ray Blankenship was born June 9, 1954, in Converse, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. After high school, he worked as an oil field consultant. Sammy had a love for motorcycles and enjoyed playing the guitar. He was a football fan of the Saints and LSU Tigers. Sammy is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Shadonna Alleman Blankenship, of Youngsville; his five children, sons Nicholas Blankenship, of Lafayette and Jaden Tennis, of South Dakota and daughters Shelby Rae Blankenship, of Youngsville and Samantha Blankenship and Savannah Blankenship, both of Alexandria; his mother, Leola Procell, also of Alexandria; his four grandchildren, Sadie Blankenship, Zane Roy, Tristian Blankenship and Jude Blankenship and two great-grandchildren; four siblings, sister Deborah Bordelon, of Lafayette, two brothers, Kenneth Blankenship, of Alexandria and Mark Blankenship, of Oakdale, CA and a half-brother, Billy Paul Flannegan, of Many, LA as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Retoile Blankenship and an infant brother, Gary Blankenship. The family wishes to thank Sammy's friends Joey Elsbury, Tim Kistner, Brian Gauteau and Doug Begneaud as well as the staff of Amedisys Hospice Care for the compassionate care given to Sammy and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sammy's name to his daughter, Shelby Blankenship, during this difficult time of sadness. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.

