A Liturgy of the Word Memorial Service will be celebrated Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Samuel "Carl" Guillory, 67, who passed away Tuesday, June 30th at his residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Monday, July 6th from 8:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Chataignier, LA. Deacon Robert Klingman of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Carl was born July 26, 1952, in Eunice and was a life-long resident of Lafayette. He graduated from Chataignier High School and went on to attend McNeese State University, obtaining a bachelor's degree in Agronomy. After college, Carl worked as an inside salesperson for J.H. Carter for many years until his retirement. Carl enjoyed cooking and camping. He was social, never missing a chance to make a new friend. Most of all, Carl loved spending time with his family and friends. Carl is survived by two sisters, Juanita Gwen Fruge of Lafayette and Judy Elaine Guillory of Lake Charles; one brother, J. "Phillip" Guillory of Chataignier; his best friend, his dog, Sammy and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel A. and Mary Helen Joubert Guillory. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Right at Home and of Hospice of Acadiana and his dear friends and family for the compassionate care given to Carl and his family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
