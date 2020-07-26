Funeral services will be held at 5:00 pm Monday, July 27, 2020 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Samuel Haas "Sammy" Rosenbaum, Jr. who passed away July 25, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital. Rev. Jimmy Broussard will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Interment will be held in Woodlawn Mausoleum at a later date. Sammy was born in Meridian, MS on March 11, 1937. He was a member of the Louisiana National Guard and his unit was activated to the United States Navy during the Cuban Crisis. He graduated from the University of Southwest Louisiana with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He owned and operated Romaco in LaPorte, TX for many years. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time in his workshop where he created beautiful furniture and woodwork for his friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Laura "Tee" Rosenbaum of Crowley; three children, Robin Rosenbaum Ollenburg and her husband Steve of Cypress, TX, Renee Rosenbaum Ditta and her husband, Louie of Houston, TX, and Dr. David Rosenbaum and his wife Jana of Decatur, TX; six step-children, Jason Broussard and his wife Sandra of Crowley, Julie Graf of Crowley, Jeanne Robichaux and her husband Tim of Crowley, Jeffery Broussard and his wife Tara of Crowley, Jane Stevens and her husband Chris of Crowley, and Joan Morgan and her husband John of Crowley; his sister, Carolyn Titus and her husband Ron of Crowley; twenty-two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Rosenbaum is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Winnie Shumate Rosenbaum, Sr. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.