Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Abbeville for Mr. Samuel Smith Jr. Interment will be held at St. Mary Congregational Cemetery. On May 14, 1953, a handsome baby was born to the union of Samuel Smith Sr. and Justiner Williams Smith in New Orleans, La. They named him Samuel Smith Jr. "Sammy" had great ambitions for his life. He attended public school in Abbeville, La. He, then, went to work for Morton Salt in New Iberia and Zapata Haynie. He continued his career as a Foreman for Island Operators; this is where he found his passion for Offshore Work. After a long fight with cancer, on February 22, 2020, God called His Angel home. He leaves to cherish his memory; One Daughter, Katina Smith (Odell); One Sister, Sheila Smith, One brother; Dwayne Briggs (Charlotte), Two Grandchildren; Inglyn and Oatlon Smith, One Great Grandson; Samee Sam, On Niece; Keyundra S. Broussard (Antonio), Three Nephews; Kalen Smith (Mia), Dillon Briggs (Michelle), and Dane Briggs, One Aunt; Mable Levine (Alton Sr.) A Host of Friends and Cousins. He is preceded in death by; his parents, Justiner and Samuel Smith Sr., Three Uncles; Edward, Columbus and Richard Williams, Two Aunts; Laura Bessard and Elizabeth Brannon, Maternal Grandparents; Malvin and Edward Williams, Paternal Grandparents; Eddie and Mattie Smith and one nephew, Darren Keith Joiner. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Abbeville. Arrangements entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020