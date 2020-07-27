Samuel Wilmore "Tonny" Plauché, III, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Mr. Plauché will be entombed during a private ceremony at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the funeral home and cemetery. All wishing to celebrate Mr. Plauché's life are invited to join the family for an upcoming Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Lafayette, Louisiana, located at 104 Rue Fontaine, Lafayette, 70508, with Pastor Ken Burke presiding. Born and raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Mr. Plauché received his Juris Doctorate from Louisiana State University in 1963. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1966 and achieved the rank of Captain in the Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG). Mr. Plauché went on to enjoy a distinguished career as an oil and gas attorney in Lafayette until his retirement. Mr. Plauché was a devout Christian who cherished time spent studying the Bible with others, especially with his beloved wife of 39 years, Karen. He conducted himself in the highest ethical manner throughout his professional career, and his personal life was characterized by a reluctance to speak ill of others or to hold a grudge. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but all rejoice that he will be reunited, at last, with Karen, over whom he has grieved since her passing in 2002. Mr. Plauché is survived by his mother, Emma Lillian Winter Plauché, of Gainesville, Georgia; his four children, Chalin Denise Plauché Jones, of Lafayette, Samuel Wilmore "Billy" Plauché, IV and his wife Amanda, of Seattle, Washington, Jacqueline Marie Plauché Cagley and her husband Richard, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and George Clifford Plauché and his wife Pamela, also of Lafayette; two sisters, Lane McClure Plauché Lake and her husband Frank, of Gainesville, Georgia and Denise Winter Plauché Hamel and her husband Justin, of Englewood, Colorado; 14 grandchildren, Luke and Kelley Jones, Samuel, Rayne, Adeline, and Evangeline Plauché, Noah, Camille, Jonah, and Micah Cagley and Alex, Simone, Jacques, and Jude Plauché as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Wilmore Plauché, Jr. and his wife, Karen Lynn LeBlanc Plauché. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tonny's name to the Team Gleason Foundation at P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA, 70184 or online at teamgleason.org
, or the ALS Association – louisiana/Mississippi Chapter at P.O. Box 66825, Baton Rouge, LA, 70896, by phone at (225) 343-9880 or online at www.alsalams.org.
Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.