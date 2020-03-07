Memorial visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas for Sandra Camille Bijeaux, age 59, who passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at her residence in Port Barre. Mrs. Bijeaux was a native and lifelong resident of Port Barre. She was employed as a Contract Painter with new construction projects. She like to fish every chance she could and was an avid dog lover. Survivors include two sons, Christon John Quebedeaux of Port Barre and Brennon Joel Quebedeaux and his wife, Christy, of Milton; one daughter, Amanda Faye Quebedeaux of Alexandria; seven grandchildren, Kelby Richard, Gavin Richard, Kylee Nobles, Brock Quebedeaux; Mackenzee Quebedeaux, Victoria Noble and Lilah Quebedeaux; one brother, Clayton Troy Faul and his wife, Hannah, of Ft. Worth, TX; and one sister, Lee Anna Richard Duff of Port Barre. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael "Mickey" Bijeaux; her father, Jessie Lee Camille; her mother, Mary Jane Faul and her husband, Clayton; and one brother, Curtis Camille. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020