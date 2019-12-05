A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Sandra Henry Dischler, 74, who passed away December 4, 2019. Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Friday. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iota. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Carl W. Dischler of Iota; four sons, Jake George and his wife Catherine of Bryan, TX, Michael George and his wife Michelle of Eunice, Curtis George and his wife Holly of New Burn, NC, and Carl W. "Dusty" Dischler, II and his wife Emily of Chattanooga, TN; her mother, Marie Scanlan Walker of Crowley; one brother, Craig Henry and his wife Barbara of Roxbury, CT; six grandchildren, Garrett, Connor, Jacob, Ian, Caleb, and Elizabeth George; and her in-laws Richard and Sylvia Dischler. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made in her name to the : 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019