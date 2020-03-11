Longtime Youngsville resident Sandra Tobat passed away on March 7, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date as the family waits for her grandson to return from serving in the military. Survivors include her four children, Michael Tobat III and his wife Crystal of Broussard, Cynthia Hill and her husband Ray of Marquette, Michigan, Victoria Bonin and her husband Richard of Loreaville, and Christine Mendoza and her husband Larry Joe of Broussard; thirteen grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, the former Rosella Ann Delliss and Homer C. Forster; her step-father, Einard Pelto; and her husband, Michael Tobat, Jr. Sandra was a native of Detroit and resided in Acadiana for 35 years. She loved animals, especially her shelter dogs, and was big supporter of the Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and local animal shelters. In her free time she liked to visit the casinos and meet with friends and family for coffee. Sandra asked that memorial contributions be made to the SPCA at aspca.org. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020