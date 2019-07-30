Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Santo Martarona. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church for Santo Anthony Martarona, 89, who passed away on July 29, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by family and friends. Reverend Tom Voorhies will celebrate the Mass. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Sammy served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, from 1947 to 1953. He retired from LUS after 30 years of service. Sammy was a third and fourth degree Knights of Columbus, Teurlings Council 3202. He was in the Bishop Dubourg Assembly, 315. He was a member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Sammy was an active member of Hub City Kiwanis and a volunteer at LARC. He was an avid gardener and woodworker, who took special pride in making toys for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as others. Sammy, a resident of Lafayette and a native of Crowley, was the son of the late Joseph Martarona and the former Jennie Giordano. He is survived by his children, Jennie Larriviere and her husband, Bernie, James Martarona and his wife, Pam, John Martarona and his wife, Lisa, and Jackie Rowe; his grandchildren, Monica, Kevin, Matthew, Amanda, Kristine, Meghan, Jacob, Jaci, Madison, Laurie, Ashley, Alexandra and Reagan; and thirteen great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Delores B. Martarona; and his siblings, Vincent Martarona and Theresa Dischler. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. Pallbearers will be James Martarona, John Martarona, Kevin Larriviere, Matthew Larriviere, Jacob Martarona and Reagan Rowe. Honorary Pallbearer will be Bernie Larriviere. Personal condolences may be sent to the Martarona family at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church for Santo Anthony Martarona, 89, who passed away on July 29, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by family and friends. Reverend Tom Voorhies will celebrate the Mass. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Sammy served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, from 1947 to 1953. He retired from LUS after 30 years of service. Sammy was a third and fourth degree Knights of Columbus, Teurlings Council 3202. He was in the Bishop Dubourg Assembly, 315. He was a member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Sammy was an active member of Hub City Kiwanis and a volunteer at LARC. He was an avid gardener and woodworker, who took special pride in making toys for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as others. Sammy, a resident of Lafayette and a native of Crowley, was the son of the late Joseph Martarona and the former Jennie Giordano. He is survived by his children, Jennie Larriviere and her husband, Bernie, James Martarona and his wife, Pam, John Martarona and his wife, Lisa, and Jackie Rowe; his grandchildren, Monica, Kevin, Matthew, Amanda, Kristine, Meghan, Jacob, Jaci, Madison, Laurie, Ashley, Alexandra and Reagan; and thirteen great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Delores B. Martarona; and his siblings, Vincent Martarona and Theresa Dischler. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. Pallbearers will be James Martarona, John Martarona, Kevin Larriviere, Matthew Larriviere, Jacob Martarona and Reagan Rowe. Honorary Pallbearer will be Bernie Larriviere. Personal condolences may be sent to the Martarona family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close