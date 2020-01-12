Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Carolyn F. Durio. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Sara Carolyn Durio, 93, who passed away on January 11, 2020 at Rosewood Retirement & Assisted Living. Rev. Max Zehner will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Protestant Cemetery. Mrs. Durio, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Warren R. Farmer II and the former Lottie Chapman. Carolyn was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Lafayette, where she served her Lord on various committees, including United Methodist Women. She attended the Grace Agate Sunday School Class, was a charter member of the Idonian Club and member of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. Carolyn was also a proud member of the Lafayette Community Concert Association for 40 years. She was an avid reader who loved to travel. She is survived by her niece, Donna Farmer Kimball and husband Craig; nephew, David "Grumpy" Farmer and wife Suzanne; nephew, Rick Farmer and wife Patsy; two great-nieces, Jill Farmer, Lacey Franks and husband Joey; and great-nephew, Christopher Kimball. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Stinson A. Durio; her parents, Warren and Lottie Farmer; and brother, Warren R. "Dick" Farmer III. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service. Pallbearers will be Christopher Kimball, Craig Kimball, "Grumpy" Farmer, and Taylor Kimball. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn requested donations be made to First United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the aids at Rosewood and her caregivers; Delsa Arceneaux, Tiara Arceneaux, LaTonya Ben, Mary Jane Ben, Katrice Ben, Precious Martin, and Loraine Catalon. Special thanks to her nurse, Johnathan, and the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for their compassionate care.

