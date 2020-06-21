Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Sara Gonsoulin Voorhies, 85, who passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home in Lafayette surrounded by family. Sara was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. She was a devout Catholic of great service to her church, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, and was fully engaged throughout the community. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and conduct the funeral services. Sara was the beloved daughter of Bessie S. Cestia and Albert Gonsoulin. Sara was the cherished wife of Chick Voorhies and together they had six loving children; son, Chuck Voorhies and his wife, Madalyn B. Voorhies and their children, Ryan and Lauren; five daughters, Beth V. Herbert and her late husband, Al and their children, Lanie and Chris; the late Mary V. Sanders and her husband, Rusty and their children, Sara Jo and Paul; Kim V. Goodell and her husband, Bill and their children, Caroline and Bret; Cathy V. Blanchard and her husband, Mark and their son, James; and Margaret A. Voorhies and seven great-grandchildren. Sara often said, "I am blessed and I know it". Pallbearers will be Chuck and Ryan Voorhies, Mark and James Blanchard, Bill and Bret Goodell. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed by Brady Leblanc Tuesday at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mrs. Sara Gonsoulin Voorhies to your favorite charity in her honor. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Voorhies family to her loving friends and neighbors for all the love they gave her. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.