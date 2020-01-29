Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Elizabeth Young Beacham. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church at 703 Lee Avenue in Lafayette for Sarah Elizabeth Young Beacham, 84, who passed away on Wednesday, January 29th. Sarah Elizabeth Young Beacham was born on October 20, 1935, in Bastrop, LA. Sarah graduated from Bastrop High School in Bastrop in 1954 and then graduated from Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans in 1958 with a BA in Elementary Education. While in New Orleans she met and married Dr. Albert Wayne Beacham in 1958. Together they moved in 1963 to Acadiana where they resided until their deaths. Throughout their years in Lafayette, Sarah and Dr. Beacham participated in social gatherings and groups. Especially dear to her heart was "The Supper Club", a group of eighteen couples who held monthly dinner parties. Sarah was active in the Acadiana community as well and participated in numerous local organizations including L'avenir, the Lafayette Parish Medical Auxiliary and Junior League of Lafayette. She was a dedicated Christian who faithfully attended and was an active member at the First United Methodist Church in Lafayette. An enterprising businesswoman, Sarah owned and operated two stores in the Acadiana Mall for over twenty years. Her experience in local business formed many treasured relationships that lasted throughout her life. Family was an important aspect of Sarah's life. She cherished not only her two sons but her extended family as well and enjoyed the annual gatherings at Felder's Campmeeting in Summit, MS and summer reunions with the Paxton clan in Texas. Sarah loved nature and wildlife. She often spent time with her husband at "The Camp" in Mississippi and especially loved to watch God's creatures at play in her yard. Sarah had a wide variety of hobbies and interests and also enjoyed painting, gardening and antiquing. Most of all, Sarah was a kind and generous soul who made friends everywhere and treated everyone as an equal. Her smile was a gift to us all. She is survived by her two sons, John Bret Beacham, of Aiken, SC and Timothy Young Beacham, of Bend, OR; a daughter-in-law, Hope Beacham and her grandchildren, Meagan Renee and Avery Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Collins "J.C." and Ellen Adel Paxton Young, and her husband, Dr. Albert Wayne Beacham. The family would like to thank the following people for their assistance and help: Dwight Andrus, Jr., for his guidance and wisdom, Dr. Jody Rosson and Bernadine Carter, Melba Price, Raven LeBlanc, Netra Broussard, Carol Scott, Carol Fontenot and Darlene Broussard for their compassionate caregiving. The family would also like to thank Sarah's numerous close friends who supported them during this transition. Special thanks to the staff at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery of Lafayette. Donations in Sarah's honor may be given to the First United Methodist Church, 703 Lee Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501, (337) 233-3811. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church at 703 Lee Avenue in Lafayette for Sarah Elizabeth Young Beacham, 84, who passed away on Wednesday, January 29th. Sarah Elizabeth Young Beacham was born on October 20, 1935, in Bastrop, LA. Sarah graduated from Bastrop High School in Bastrop in 1954 and then graduated from Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans in 1958 with a BA in Elementary Education. While in New Orleans she met and married Dr. Albert Wayne Beacham in 1958. Together they moved in 1963 to Acadiana where they resided until their deaths. Throughout their years in Lafayette, Sarah and Dr. Beacham participated in social gatherings and groups. Especially dear to her heart was "The Supper Club", a group of eighteen couples who held monthly dinner parties. Sarah was active in the Acadiana community as well and participated in numerous local organizations including L'avenir, the Lafayette Parish Medical Auxiliary and Junior League of Lafayette. She was a dedicated Christian who faithfully attended and was an active member at the First United Methodist Church in Lafayette. An enterprising businesswoman, Sarah owned and operated two stores in the Acadiana Mall for over twenty years. Her experience in local business formed many treasured relationships that lasted throughout her life. Family was an important aspect of Sarah's life. She cherished not only her two sons but her extended family as well and enjoyed the annual gatherings at Felder's Campmeeting in Summit, MS and summer reunions with the Paxton clan in Texas. Sarah loved nature and wildlife. She often spent time with her husband at "The Camp" in Mississippi and especially loved to watch God's creatures at play in her yard. Sarah had a wide variety of hobbies and interests and also enjoyed painting, gardening and antiquing. Most of all, Sarah was a kind and generous soul who made friends everywhere and treated everyone as an equal. Her smile was a gift to us all. She is survived by her two sons, John Bret Beacham, of Aiken, SC and Timothy Young Beacham, of Bend, OR; a daughter-in-law, Hope Beacham and her grandchildren, Meagan Renee and Avery Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Collins "J.C." and Ellen Adel Paxton Young, and her husband, Dr. Albert Wayne Beacham. The family would like to thank the following people for their assistance and help: Dwight Andrus, Jr., for his guidance and wisdom, Dr. Jody Rosson and Bernadine Carter, Melba Price, Raven LeBlanc, Netra Broussard, Carol Scott, Carol Fontenot and Darlene Broussard for their compassionate caregiving. The family would also like to thank Sarah's numerous close friends who supported them during this transition. Special thanks to the staff at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery of Lafayette. Donations in Sarah's honor may be given to the First United Methodist Church, 703 Lee Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501, (337) 233-3811. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close