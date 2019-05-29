Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Ruth (Cain) Clary. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Ruth (Cain) Clary of 211 Arceneaux Road, Carencro, Louisiana died on April 22, 2019, at St. Joseph's Carpenter House, inpatient hospice care in Lafayette, Louisiana. Mrs. Clary departed this life surrounded by her children and the loving and caring staff of St. Joseph's Carpenter House. Mrs. Clary was born in Belmont, Mississippi and grew up in Mobile, Alabama attending Murphy High School. She later lived in numerous states including Michigan, Connecticut, Florida, and Texas before settling in Mississippi with her husband, David Clary. Mrs. Clary lived in Greenville, Mississippi for many years. She raised two children there and was an active participant in their school events at Greenville Christian High School. After her children graduated high school, she attended Delta State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in Chemistry and Biology with honors. She then studied and became licensed as a medical lab technician. Mrs. Clary worked at Kings Daughter's Hospital and later at Delta Regional Medical Center as the night shift lab manager. During her professional career, Mrs. Clary enjoyed the confidence and trust of numerous colleagues and formed friendships that lasted her entire life. Mrs. Clary moved to Carencro after the death of her husband David L. Clary. There she was cared for by her children and her nephew, Joe Cain. She enjoyed the good food, warmth, and beauty of the Carencro area. Initially, she purchased a house on Country Garden Lane where she lived for several years before moving to her Arceneaux Road residence. The friends she made on Arceneaux Road made her last days joyful ones. Mrs. Clary was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Williams; her brothers, Reese Cain and Wayne Cain; and her husband, David Clary. She leaves behind her daughter, Debbie Moore; son Joe (Rusty) Primeaux; eight grandchildren; and her precious dog, Fancy. At her request, her family entrusted her body to the earth privately on April 26th at the Pine Crest Cemetery, Dauphin Parkway, in Mobile, Alabama. She desired her friends remember her for the love, friendship, joy and faith that were the hallmarks of her life. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 29 to June 2, 2019

