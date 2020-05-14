Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mrs. Carroll Menard, age 77, the former Savannah LeBlanc, who passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mrs. Menard was a native of Breaux Bridge and a resident of Lafayette for most of her life, having been a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. She was the co-owner with her husband of Carencro Auto Parts for twenty years. Survivors include her husband of fifty nine years, Carroll Rock Menard, of Lafayette; one son, Scotty Menard and his wife, Yvonne, of Carencro; one daughter, Dana Renee Dalfrey and her husband, Corey, of Tomball, TX; one daughter-in-law, Carole Sue Menard of Church Point; five grandchildren, Jeremy Menard, Rocky Menard and his wife, Melissa, Richey Menard and his wife, Amber, Alaynie Domec and her husband, Landon and Jensine Dalfrey; six great grandchildren, Noah Menard, Sage Menard, Kadence Menard, Ella Lambert, Aubrey Menard, Carter Menard and Ruth Menard; one brother, Randy LeBlanc and his wife, Mei, of Las Vegas, NV; and two sisters, Renella Hamilton and her husband, Melvin, of Carencro and Trisha Rae Labit and her husband, Ken, of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Vicky Marie Menard; one son, Linus Menard; and her parents, Andrew LeBlanc and the former, Yolande Perez, both natives of Breaux Bridge. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 14 to May 16, 2020.