Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Berchmans Catholic Church in Cankton for Sedalise Stoute, age 68, the former Sedalise Savoie, who passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. The Rev. Ken Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Stoute was a native of Cankton and had been a resident of Sunset for the past 44 years. She was employed as a pharmacy technician at Thrifty Way Pharmacy in Arnaudville for 41 years. She was a parishioner of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, where she belonged to the Ladies Altar Society. She will be missed greatly by all those who were blessed to know her. Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, Ervin Stoute of Sunset; two brothers, Elmer "Boo" Savoie of Lafayette, Huey Joseph Savoie and wife, Paula, of Opelousas; one sister, Thelma Faul and husband, Tommy, Sr., of Cankton; two godchildren, Kim Reeves and Timothy Bearb; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Savoie and the former Julia Moss; her parents-in-law, Michael Stoute, Jr. and the former Helen Lagrange; and one sister-in-law, Donna Gail Savoie. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Jimmie Stoute, Huey Savoie, Troy Savoie, Norwood Menard, Timothy Bearb and Danny "Dion" Bearb. Honorary pallbearers will be Elmer Savoie, Tommy Faul and Charles Cornett.

