Seth Michael Landry

Service Information
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA
70563
(337)-369-6336
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
View Map
Obituary
A Funeral Service will be held for Seth Michael Landry, 55 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00PM at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Seth Michael Landry, 55 passed away on March 6, 2020 at his residence. Seth was a lover of music and an outstanding musician. In his free time, he enjoyed playing his guitar and performing songs for his friends and family. He is survived by his mother, Elvina Landry; his two children, Blake Landry (Angela) of New Iberia and Kacie Landry (Wilford) of New Iberia. He leaves behind seven grandchildren: Trinitey Landry, Alisha Sereal, Monica Sereal, Triston Shriver, Kynsie Lively, Johnathon Sereal and Nova Landry; his four brothers, Reme Landry (Karen), Yancy Landry, Chad Landry (Joyce), Jonah Landry (Diane) and his two sisters, Joy Dobbins and Noel DiMarco (Michael), numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Nolan Landry. Pallbearers will be: Reme Landry, Yancy Landry, Chad Landry, Jonah Landry, Blake Landry and Brad Clements. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. 337-276-5151 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Mar. 11, 2020
